Barcelona and Malaga, Canary Islands and Balneari. Week after week the anger of the citizens of the most famous Spanish tourist resorts is growing, so much so that in the latest demonstration some unaware and astonished customers of the cafés in the center they were made to stand up by water pistols. In the video you can see a couple of boys who quickly get up with a half smile and a family with children who instead remain seated, petrified, while the policemen began to surround and protect the gazebo from splashes and chants. Over the weekend hundreds of people demonstrated with eloquent signs “Tourist go home”, “Tourist goes home”. The protests have been going on for weeks, with marches of hundreds of people that each time stage slightly more lively protests than the previous time: last week the protesters They blocked the exits of hotels and clubs to visitors until the police intervened. This time the march was organized by several associations, both of roommates and left-wing student collectives.

Protests against tourists in Barcelona (reuters)

Spain is the second most visited country in the world after France. Tourism accounts for 12.8% of the country’s GDP and for the same number of jobs. It is difficult to find balance and answers to a complex problem, which however seems no longer postponable. In recent weeks, Barcello had decided to remove from Google Maps a bus route very popular with tourists, so as to “return it” to the residents. Some members of the collective “Canarias se agota”, “The Canary Islands are exhausted”, they started a hunger strike to put pressure on the authorities: last year alone the islands hosted 16 million visitors, seven times more than its 2.2 million inhabitants. “This was my home” and “It smells like a tourist” are just some of the phrases plastered with stickers on the doors of tourist accommodation in Malagain southern Andalusia. To scare away tourists, activists in the Balearic Islands have posted fake English signs at the entrance to some beaches to warn of the risk of “falling rocks” and “dangerous jellyfish”.



Protests against tourists in Barcelona

The criticisms of overtourism are the same everywhere: it empties historic centers of residents, causes rental prices to skyrocket, and causes pollution, both acoustic and environmental. Something is moving: Barcelona has decided to ban vacation rentals by 2028. In Barcelona there are currently about 10,000 properties intended for B&Bs or other forms of tourist accommodation, according to data from the municipality. The goal of the city’s mayor, socialist Jaume Collboniis to return them to the residential market, whose current high prices – which have increased in ten years by almost 70% for rents and almost 40% for sales – penalize in particular young people struggling with low and precarious wages.