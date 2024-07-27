The match between Spain and Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played on Sunday 28 July 2024 at 19:00 (local time) at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. This match corresponds to the second day of the women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the Spanish women’s team for this match.
BY: CATA COLL – The young FC Barcelona goalkeeper has proven to be one of the most promising players in Spanish football. At just 23 years old, her agility and ability to read the game make her a guarantee between the posts. Coll stands out for her reflexes and her bravery when it comes to intercepting aerial balls, which adds an extra layer of security to the Spanish defence.
LD: ONA BATTLE – Barça’s right-back is known for her speed and ability to join the attack. Batlle is not only effective in defensive duties, but her ability to break down the wing and cross with precision makes her a key piece in the team’s offensive scheme. Her tireless work in defence and attack will be crucial against the speedy Nigerian forwards.
DFC: IRENE PAREDES – The captain of the national team and FC Barcelona is the heart of the defence. With her experience and leadership, Paredes is essential to maintaining organisation and defensive solidity. Her ability to anticipate plays and her strength in individual duels make her indispensable in the centre of the defence.
DFC: LAIA – Laia Aleixandri, currently at Manchester City, has established herself as one of the most promising defenders in Spain. Her versatility allows her to play both as a centre-back and as a full-back, but it is in the centre of defence where she provides the greatest security. Laia stands out for her good ball handling and her ability to remain calm under pressure.
LI: OLGA CARMONA – The Real Madrid left-back combines youth and talent with a great capacity for sacrifice. Olga is very effective in defensive tasks, but also contributes a lot in attack with her precise crosses and passes. Her dynamism and physical resistance will be important to contain the Nigerian attackers and to support her teammates in the attacking front.
MC: AITANA BONMATÍ – FC Barcelona’s midfielder is the driving force of the team. Aitana is known for her vision, ability to distribute the ball and her ability to get into the opposition’s box. Her creativity and precision in passing will be vital in breaking down the Nigerian defence and creating goal-scoring opportunities.
MC: PATRI GUIJARRO – Another key player in Barcelona’s and Spain’s midfield, Patri is a complete midfielder, capable of winning back the ball and starting offensive plays. Her tactical intelligence and ability to maintain possession will be crucial in controlling the pace of the match.
MC: ALEXIA PUTELLAS – Alexia Putellas is undoubtedly Spain’s most dangerous weapon. Her playmaking ability, accurate passing and goal-scoring prowess make her a constant threat to any defence. Alexia will be instrumental in destabilising the Nigerian defence and creating scoring opportunities for her teammates.
ED: ATHENA DEL CASTILLO – Real Madrid’s forward is a player who can create unbalanced play thanks to her speed and dribbling ability. Athenea is very effective in one-on-one situations and her ability to create danger from the right flank will be key to opening up the opposition defence and providing assists to the forwards.
EI: SALMA PARALLUELO – FC Barcelona’s young forward has proven to be one of Spain’s most promising players. With her speed and power, Salma is capable of breaking through defensive lines and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Her ability to finish plays will be crucial in a match where every chance counts.
DC: MARIONA CALDENTEY – Arsenal’s forward line is renowned for its intelligence and versatility in attack. Mariona can play in a number of attacking positions, but it is in the centre of attack where she can do the most damage. Her ability to link up with her team-mates and her goalscoring instinct will be key in turning chances into goals.
This is what Spain’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Jig: Cata Coll
Defending: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia, Olga
Midfielders: Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas
Forwards: Athena, Paralluelo, Mariona
