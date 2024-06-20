Spain achieved victory against Italy on the second day of the UEFA Euro 2024. They kept the three points that positions them as leaders of the B Group and, in addition, it automatically classifies them to round of 16
The last duel corresponding to the group stage will be nothing more and nothing less than against Albania They need to be able to get the three points and wait for a miracle to advance. This meeting will take place next Monday.
In 90min we will review which are the possible countries that the team of Luis de la Fuente in the next stage.
The Red He is the absolute protagonist of his group, with a perfect score and good goal difference, thus ensuring his presence in the round of 16 of this edition. They won their presentation 3-0 against Croatia and added 3 again against Italy.
On Saturday, June 29, the first “kill Kill” of the Euro Cup. Whatever happens in the last match, having won both matches allows them to relax in this confrontation since, in any case, they will be leaders anyway.
So far, the possible rival will be among the third countries in group A, D, E or F. Currently, those positions are occupied by Scotland, Poland, Belgium and Czech Republic. This great duel will take place on June 30.
