We can affirm that the Spanish team has not been surrounded by fortune in the group that has been assigned to the next World Cup in Qatar that will begin in November of this year. Germany, Japan and, or New Zealand or Costa Rica will be the rivals of the red.
A priori, everything that is not classified as first or second in the group would be a practically unprecedented catastrophe. In the group there is a difficult rival, but the other two are quite affordable.
Once you advance to eighths and leave the qualifying phase behind, they will have to face the winners of group F. In the event that the Spanish team is first classified in their group, they will face the second in group F, on the other hand, if they do not get the first place in their group will have to face the leader of F. The teams that make up that group are Belgium, Croatia, Canada and Morocco. The first two are favorites, but neither Morocco nor Canada are easy rivals.
In some cases rooms of the final if the Spanish and Brazilian teams win their groups and their respective crosses would face each other. A Brazil that Luis Enrique will want to avoid at all costs. They could also face Portugal or Uruguay, as long as one of these two teams beats Brazil in the round of 16. In the event that Spain does not win its group, these last two rivals are the most plausible.
On semifinals yes, it is convenient to have won group E. In that case, the most feasible rivals would be Argentina, the Netherlands and Senegal. Second place would condemn him to face France or England, two of the great favorites.
In a supposed final would face the countries mentioned above. The leadership in the group would unite him with France or England in the final and second place with Argentina, the Netherlands, Germany…
Obviously it’s not a bed of roses, but if you want to win a World Cup you have to stay ahead of all the teams in the world. Luis Enrique’s team has the quality to do so.
