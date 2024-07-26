The match between Spain and Dominican Republic at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played on Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m. (local time). This match corresponds to the second day of the men’s football tournament and will take place at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the Spaniards for this match
BY: ARNAU TENAS – PSG’s young goalkeeper is one of the most promising youngsters in Spanish football. Tenas has shown impressive growth in both technical skills and leadership on the pitch. His agility and reflexes, combined with a great ability to read the game, make him a goalkeeper who can guarantee himself the Olympic challenge. Defensive solidity starts with him, and his ability to stay calm under pressure will be crucial for the team.
LD: MARC PUBILL – Almeria’s right-back is renowned for his pace and recovery ability. Pubill is a dynamic player who not only fulfils his defensive duties but also joins the attack effectively, providing width and options on the wing. His stamina and ability to balance defence and attack will be vital against the quick Uzbek wingers.
DFC: ERIC GARCIA – The Barça centre-back, with experience in the Premier League and La Liga, brings a combination of defensive solidity and good ball handling from the back. García is a player with excellent positional awareness and the ability to anticipate opposition plays. His leadership in defence and ability to start plays from the back will be essential for the team.
DFC: PAU CUBARSÍ – The young FC Barcelona defender stands out for his physical strength and his ability to dominate in the air. Cubarsí is a defender who, despite his youth, shows a maturity and calmness on the pitch that is rare. His presence in the centre of defence adds an extra layer of security, especially in set-piece situations.
LI: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ – Girona’s left-back is a versatile player who combines defensive solidity with outstanding offensive ability. Gutiérrez is known for his accurate crosses and ability to join the attack, providing additional options on the left flank. His balance between defence and attack will be a crucial component in the team’s tactical scheme.
MC: FERMIN LOPEZ – The FC Barcelona midfielder is one of the emerging stars of Spanish football. With excellent vision and the ability to distribute the ball, López is the team’s brain in the centre of the pitch. His ability to control the tempo of the game and his precision in long and short passes make him a key player in creating offensive opportunities.
MC: ALEX BAENA – Villarreal’s talented midfielder brings a mix of creativity and aggression to the centre of the pitch. Baena is a player capable of breaking down defensive lines with his incisive passing and contributing in both defence and attack. His ability to maintain possession and tactical intelligence will be key to dominating the midfield.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS – Atletico Madrid’s young midfielder is known for his endless energy and ball-winning ability. Barrios is a box-to-box player who can contribute in both defensive and offensive roles. His stamina and ability to cover large areas of the pitch allow him to be an influential player at both ends of the field.
EI: DIEGO LOPEZ – The Valencia CF winger is a quick and skilful player, capable of outflanking opposing defenders with his dribbling and pace. López provides a constant threat down the right flank, with his ability to assist and score goals. His dynamism and creativity will be crucial in opening up the Uzbekistan defence.
ED: SAMU OMORODION – The Atletico Madrid striker is a powerful and versatile player, capable of playing in multiple positions in attack. Omorodion is known for his goal-scoring ability and his ability to play with his back to goal, maintaining possession and facilitating other players’ entry into the opposition box. His physique and goalscoring instinct make him a key part of Spain’s attack.
DC: ABEL RUIZ – The Girona striker is a born goalscorer, with an impressive ability to finish plays inside the box. Ruiz combines his technical ability with excellent positioning, allowing him to always be in the right place to score. His experience and goal-scoring instinct will be vital for Spain in this Olympic tournament.
This is what the Spanish under-23 team’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Arnau Tenas
Defenses: Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Miguel Gutiérrez
Midfielders: Pablo Barrios, Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena
Forwards: Samu Omorodion, Abel Ruiz, Diego López
