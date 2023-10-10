Now there will be a break in football at the club level and it will be time to return to national team football where the team led by Luis de la Fuente will have a key match with reasons to seek qualification for the next Euro Cup in Germany 2024. The Spanish will have to face to the Scottish team.
Below we leave you the possible lineup of the Spanish team to face the Scots
BY: UNAI SIMÓN – In goal, we have a talented goalkeeper who has proven his worth both in the Spanish league and in European competitions. His agility and blocking skills are crucial to keeping the Spanish goal safe and sound.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – On the right flank, Dani Carvajal brings experience and skill. His ability to defend and join the attack makes him a valuable option for Spain. Carvajal is known for his stamina and crossing abilities, which provides a consistent option on the right side.
DFC: AYMERIC LAPORTE – Along with Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, a robust and technical defender, prepares to protect the central zone. Laporte is impressive in the air and has an innate ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards, making him a formidable force in defence.
DFC: LE NORMAND – Known for his ability to read the game and his ability to intercept passes. His physical presence and marking skills make it difficult for opposing forwards to find space to shoot.
LI: BUCKET – His speed and ability to outrun opponents are impressive. In addition to his defensive role, Balde is a constant danger in attack, which adds an extra dimension to the Spanish game.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – In the center of the field, Fabián Ruiz provides creativity and control. His ability to distribute the ball and create scoring opportunities is invaluable. Fabián is a master in midfield, capable of dictating the pace of the game and changing the course of the match with a single pass.
MC: RODRI – The defensive midfielder acts as a shield in the center of the field. His ability to steal balls and break up the opponent’s play is fundamental to the team’s structure. Rodri is also skilled in distributing the ball, which adds a creative dimension to his game.
MC: GAVI – The young promise of Spanish football has impressed everyone with his maturity and technical skills. Despite her youth, she has a deep understanding of the game and a natural ability to perform in midfield. Her presence adds freshness and vitality to the team.
ED: NICO WILLIAMS – Nico Williams, a fast and skilled winger, positions himself on the right flank of the Spanish attack. His ability to dribble and create scoring opportunities is a constant threat to the opposing defense. Williams is a versatile player who can change the course of the game with his speed and one-on-one skills.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – It is the main option for Spain. His ability to find the goal and his physical presence in the box are crucial. Morata has an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time and is a lethal finisher.
EI: FERRAN TORRES – On the left side of the attack, Ferran Torres provides speed and skill. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable option for Spain. Torres is a skilled dribbler and has a killer instinct in front of goal.
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde
Midfielders: Fabián, Rodri, Gavi
Forwards: Nico Williams, Morata, Ferran Torres
