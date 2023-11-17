With its ticket secured for Euro 2024 to be held in Germany, Spain faces its last challenge in the qualifying phase against Georgia. With the pressure of classification eliminated, La Roja presents itself in this match as a tactical laboratory, exploring options and giving the opportunity to new talents in the possible lineup.
BY: UNAI SIMÓN – In goal, we have a talented goalkeeper who has proven his worth both in the Spanish league and in European competitions. His agility and blocking skills are crucial to keeping the Spanish goal safe and sound.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – On the right flank, Dani Carvajal brings experience and skill. His ability to defend and join the attack makes him a valuable option for Spain. Carvajal is known for his stamina and crossing abilities, which provides a consistent option on the right side.
DFC: IÑIGO MARTÍNEZ – Along with Carvajal, Iñigo, a robust and technical defender, prepares to protect the central zone. Laporte is impressive in the air and he has an innate ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards, making him a formidable force in defense.
DFC: DAVID GARCÍA – Known for his ability to read the game and his ability to intercept passes. His physical presence and marking skills make it difficult for opposing forwards to find space to shoot.
LI: ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO – His speed and ability to outrun opponents are impressive. In addition to his defensive role, Grimaldo is a constant danger in attack, which adds an extra dimension to the Spanish game.
MC: ALEIX GARCÍA – In the center of the field, Aleix will provide passing and control. His ability to distribute the ball and create scoring opportunities through his passing is impressive. Fabián is a master in midfield, capable of dictating the pace of the game and changing the course of the match with a single pass.
MC: RODRI – The defensive midfielder acts as a shield in the center of the field. His ability to steal balls and break up the opponent’s play is fundamental to the team’s structure. Rodri is also skilled in distributing the ball, which adds a creative dimension to his game.
MC: GAVI – The young promise of Spanish football has impressed everyone with his maturity and technical skills. Despite her youth, she has a deep understanding of the game and a natural ability to perform in midfield. Her presence adds freshness and vitality to the team.
ED: RODRIGO RIQUELME – He is one of the revelations of LaLiga and could enter Luis de la Fuente’s eleven after his really exciting start to the campaign with the mattress team.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – It is the main option for Spain. His ability to find the goal and his physical presence in the box are crucial. Morata has an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time and is a lethal finisher.
EI: FERRAN TORRES – On the left side of the attack, Ferran Torres provides speed and skill. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable option for Spain. Torres is a skilled dribbler and has a killer instinct in front of goal.
