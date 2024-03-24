The Spanish team faces Brazil in a luxury friendly next Tuesday, March 28 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. A duel that will serve as preparation for Euro 2024 and in which Luis De la Fuente will bring out his gala eleven.
BY: UNAI SIMÓN – The Athletic Club goalkeeper will be the most logical and viable option for this match since he is the usual starter in the major Spanish competitions and Luis de la Fuente will want to test him and have him ready, especially for the match against Brazil, who will want him more. asset.
LH: CARVAJAL – The Real Madrid full-back is in one of the best seasons at a numerical and playing level of his entire career, and if someone questioned his place in the national team a few months ago, now it can be said that he is one of the few who is sure to go. to be fixed in this template.
DFC: LE NORMAND – The Spanish-French central defender is the one who usually shares the defense with Laporte, and between them both have managed to forge a very safe and quality central zone for the national team.
DFC: PAU CUBARSÍ – The young pearl of Barcelona debuted under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente in the match in which the Spanish could not overcome Colombia.
LI: GRIMALDO – One of the novelties of this team, is that if Grimaldo has been knocking on the door of the national team for some time, the Jordi Alba and Gaya on duty always took his place, but this season, with how he is doing in his team, it is indisputable that he must be the owner.
MC: RODRIGO – For many, including international critics, the best defensive midfielder in the world, and the City pivot, has been able to take over from Busquets and take that position to the top of the world rankings. Without a doubt, an absolute world star.
MC: MIKEL MERINO- Mikel will be the one to accompany Fabián and Rodri in these midfield positions, and in these last calls to which he has been called, he has managed to make a place for himself in the team, also thanks to the injuries of Gavi and Pedri , and it is more than complying.
MC: FABIÁN – One of the coach's favorites, Luis de la Fuente has never hidden his taste and attachment for certain players like in this case Fabián, who is already playing very well, everything comes together to make him a fixture in this template.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – The ownership and calling of many players can be discussed, but some, like good old Lamine, are clearly indisputable. Ignoring the issue of age, his quality, playing ability and maturity are unprecedented and he may be one of the best players on the entire squad.
DC: ÁLVARO MORATA – It will be Morata who once again occupies the position of 9 in this Spanish team, and despite the fact that Joselu's numbers with the team are very good, the Atlético de Madrid forward has been giving plenty of reasons for years to have earned the position .
EI: NICO WILLIAMS – And last, but not least, the young full-back from Bilbao will be the one who occupies the left wing position. He began his career on the right, but the fall of his brother from the team and the presence of Lamine in the national team have displaced him to a left wing on which he has managed to be just as sharp.
This is what the Spanish team's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: Carvajal, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Rodri, Merino, Fabián
Forwards: Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Morata
