The Spanish team will play its fourth qualifying match for Euro 2024 on Tuesday the 12th, and will do so against what a priori seems to be the most affordable rival in the entire group. Luis de la Fuente has had a good start as coach of the senior team, but he needs to continue increasing the confidence of the group. This is the possible alignment of Spain:
Kepa (POR): Being Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper is always synonymous with success, and although this time it’s a rebound, Kepa is Ancelotti’s starting goalkeeper. That is why Luis de la Fuente could solve his doubts with the battle for the national team’s goal by pulling his weight and putting Kepa between the sticks.
Carvajal (LD): Little by little he has become the leader of Spain’s defense, but also of the group. Carvajal has all the experience the group needs and is also one of the best full-backs when he is healthy.
Le Normand (DFC): The Federation bet heavily on the Real Sociedad centre-back, and now that they have managed to get him to choose Spain over France, it is time to start giving him minutes.
Laporte (DFC): Although he has just moved to the Saudi Pro League, Laporte is still one of the best centre-backs in Spain, at least called up. The former City player has done very well since his arrival to the national team and it is one of the positions in which the coach has no doubts.
Bucket (LI): It is the future of the national team. Balde has won the left back of FC Barcelona with half a season in the first team, and has proven to be one of the best full backs or at least the one with the greatest projection currently.
Rodri (MCD): Rodri’s last season was a real scandal, and without him the national team’s midfield is lost. Rodri brings a lot of balance to the teams in which he plays, and he also has more approach than he seems.
Fabian (MC): The Spanish team is a bit lacking in creativity in the midfield right now, especially with Pedri’s injury, so Fabián could be the solution to this problem. Luis de la Fuente has trusted him in several calls already, and this could be reflected in minutes.
Mikel Merino (MC): He has been one of the players most used by Luis de la Fuente, surprising for many, but so far he has delivered. Merino could begin to be one of the regulars in the national team’s starting lineup.
Nico Williams (ED): The Athletic Club winger is one of the best things Spain has in terms of overflow. Although Lamine arrives stomping on the same wing, Luis de la Fuente could bet on the little Williams for this match.
Morata (DC): This time the squad does not have many forwards, and the competition is between Morata and Joselu. The Real Madrid forward has proven to be a great asset from the bench in the national team, so Morata could be the starting forward.
Dani Olmo (EI): His start to the season in the Bundesliga is well worth a start in the national team that he has had since the time of Luis Enrique.
Goalie: Kepa
Defending: Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde
Midfield: Rodri, Mikel Merino, Fabián
Forward: Nico Williams, Morata, Dani Olmo
#Spains #lineup #match #Cyprus #Euro #Cup #qualifier
