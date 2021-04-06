Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that his government expects 25 million Spaniards to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by late July, while confirming the end-August target of inoculating 70% of the population.
“The pace of vaccination will accelerate in April and then each month we will improve the vaccination pace from the previous month, “Sanchez told a press conference.
