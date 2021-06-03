The Spanish soccer team has already started its journey to win its fourth European Championship. Luis Enrique offered the list of summoned last month and the internationals have been joining the group after responding in the last commitments with their clubs. Thus, the Red prepares the assault on the continental tournament.

Where is Spain preparing for Euro 2021?

The national team started the preparation for Euro 2021 on May 31. Luis Enrique and his coaching staff were the first to reach Las Rozas Soccer City, place where Spain will concentrate for the championship. The players present in the Europa League and Champions League finals have been joining the group this week. Thus, the 24 players chosen by the coach to represent the country trained together for the first time on Wednesday.

Portugal and Lithuania, first test before Sweden

The first test for Luis Enrique’s men will take place on June 4 against Portugal. La Roja will receive the Portuguese at the Wanda Metropolitano at 7:30 p.m.. The Portuguese team has notorious casualties such as those of João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, although others such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix or Diogo Jota will not miss the appointment. Then, Lithuania will visit the cucumber stadium in Butarque to face Spain on June 8. The meeting will be held at 8:45 p.m..

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid announced on May 25 the possibility of holding such meetings with the public. At first, the capacity was reduced to 30%, that is, 22,590 people could attend the first match at the Wanda. Nevertheless, The Ministry has asked the Royal Spanish Football Federation to reduce the capacity to 15,000 spectators.

Seville and Europe are already waiting for Luis Enrique’s

Euro 2021 will kick off on June 11 with the match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Nevertheless, Spain will have to wait until June 14 to make its first appearance in the championship. This day, La Roja will face Sweden at 9:00 p.m. at La Cartuja in Seville. The next European commitment of those of Luis Enrique will happen on June 19 at the same time against Poland. Finally, Spain will try to close its qualification to the decisive draw against Slovakia on June 23 at 6:00 p.m..

This is how Spain’s rivals arrive at the moment

The Spanish team will have to overcome their rivals in group E to be present in the final phase of Euro 2021. The four teams have already started to prepare for the continental tournament and Luis Enrique’s men do not take their eyes off their rivals.

Sweden started their preparatory itinerary against Finland on Saturday 29 May. The Scandinavian team beat the Finns through goals from Robin Quaison and Larsson from penalties. In addition, before heading to Seville, the Swedes will face Armenia. For its part, Poland could not get past the draw against Russia in his first contest. Swierczok and Karavaev scored the goals of the match, while Lewandowski lived the duel from the bench. The Polish team will play this Tuesday against Iceland before the Euro.

By last, Slovakia ended their contest against Bulgaria in a draw. László Bénes’ goal put equality in the electronic game half an hour into the game. Štefan Tarkovič’s men will face Austria to prepare for their first Eurocup game against Poland in Saint Petersburg.