Spain is facing a difficult government formation. For the first attempt, the king commissioned the opposition. In the event of failure, the incumbent prime minister is already ready.

Madrid – The Spanish King Felipe VI. proposed the conservative party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo as the future head of government on Tuesday evening (22 August), according to the official protocol. According to the Spanish constitution, it is customary, the royal palace explained, to first appoint the party with the most seats to form a government. Before his announcement, the monarch had already met with the incumbent Social Democratic Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Santiago Ascabal from the far-right Vox party.

Feijóos Partido Popular (PP) now has to face the investiture vote in Parliament. According to the current status, she does not have a governing majority there. In a statement, Feijóo said: “I make myself available to represent the vast majority that wants to preserve the democratic dignity that so many have fought for.” He added that he was only four votes short of a majority.

Successful PP government formation unlikely

In order to be elected head of government, the candidate nominated by the head of state needs at least 176 out of 350 votes from the deputies in the first ballot. In the second ballot, a simple majority is sufficient. As things stand at present, Feijóo has very little chance of being elected by the House of Commons to succeed Social Democratic Prime Minister Sánchez. True, his PP had the choice on July 23 won in front of the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE). With 137 seats, however, it fell short of expectations. After the sensational success in the regional and local elections at the end of May, the party had also hoped for more votes in the parliamentary elections.

The far-right party Vox, seen as a likely coalition partner, lost 19 seats and cannot help the PSOE to power with the remaining 33 seats on its own. At the national level, this alliance already exists in three Spanish regions. Other smaller parties that have supported the PP in the past have made it clear that they will not form a coalition with Vox.

Sánchez ready to form government

If Feijóo fails to form a government, there are two months to find another majority. Otherwise, new elections would be called. Sanchez is already in the starting blocks. After meeting Felipe VI. referred to a possibly larger number of voices that he could unite. His party colleague Francina Armengol was elected the new speaker of the parliament last week. Among the total of 178 votes were votes from parties that Sánchez hopes should Feijóo fail as expected.

However, the parties have so far left open whether they would help the PSOE to a majority with their votes. In addition to votes from the left-wing alliance Sumar and several smaller regional parties, Sánchez also needs an agreement with the Junts party of exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. Junts have been calling for an independence referendum, which Sánchez is likely to reject.

New elections following failure of Feijóo and Sánchez

If both Feijóo and Sánchez fail to form a new government, the most likely scenario would be new elections. Because other coalition formations, such as a grand coalition of conservative PP and social democratic PSOE, are considered unthinkable in Spain. A Conservative minority government, which would always depend on cooperation with the Social Democrats, is also considered unrealistic. New elections would then have to take place within 47 days of the rejection of the candidacy. Many in the fourth largest economy in the European Union, who currently holds the EU Council Presidency, therefore fear a lengthy political stalemate. (PaPel/dpa)