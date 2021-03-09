THE Murcia region says it hopes to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged between 70 and 79 in the second half of April.

Jaime Perez from Murcia’s COVID monitoring committee gave the estimate based on the news of a big increase in supplies from the pharmaceutical companies next month.

That view was based on yesterday’s announcement from Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, that the country will receive 4.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in April.

Jaime Perez said: “Our estimation of rolling out mass vaccinations is based on extra shipments that will be arriving.”

The Murcia region at the moment is vaccinating people aged 80 years and over.

Around 24,000 people in that age band have already got their first dose of injections and just under 10,000 will be added to the total this week.

57 of Murcia’s 85 health centers are hosting the inoculations.

School teachers are also receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a rate of 2,000 per day.

The regional health ministry said as of yesterday (March 8), 147,188 injections had been administered in Murcia, with over 51,000 people having had both doses.