A PROPOSAL for a ‘coronavirus-free’ event in Mallorca has been put forward to the Balearic government.

Inspired by the Love of lesbian show which took place in Barcelona last month, the island’s Association of Music has submitted a formal request to the government asking to hold a similar event in May.

President Angel Pujol said that the association has been working closely with the Festivals for Safe Culture – the organizer of Barcelona’s innovative concert – to put their plans for the concert in motion.

“We want to demonstrate once again that culture is safe.

“The most difficult obstacle has been overcome, which was to hold the first event, and now that this has been done, we have knowledge on how to continue holding successful events,” said Pujol.

The Love of lesbian concert had seen some 5,000 people pack the capital’s Palau Sant Jordi hall to watch the Spanish band perform under controlled COVID-19 settings, marking it the largest event to be held in Europe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as wearing face masks throughout the entire performance, attendees were asked to take a rapid antigen test ahead of the sold out show that was included in the price of the ticket.

People with heart disease, cancer or recently in contact with someone infected by the virus were also asked to not sign up.

Gaining international recognition, the concert has already led to the Valencian authorities considering holding something similar this summer.

However, Pujol admitted that for Mallorca to follow suit, that above all, full support would be needed from the Balearic government.

“Without their authorization there will be no concert, and the only one who can do this is president Francina Armengol,” explained Pujol.

For this reason, full assurances have been made to ‘guarantee safety’ with the association now liaising with a ‘medical company willing to carry out antigen tests as rigorously as they were done in Barcelona’.

Pujol said that once authorization is given, a ‘big name will certainly headline the show’.

READ MORE: