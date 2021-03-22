THE weather in Malaga to make a u-turn back to sunshine and a general rise in temperatures.

Spring is arguably the most active weather season of the year with a reputation for producing a variety of different weather conditions, and this year proves to be no different in Malaga.

From a sudden drop to sub-zero temperatures experienced in parts of Malaga this weekend, and a hailstorm which turned a beach white, the week now starts with sunshine and a general rise in temperatures.

The next few days will bring stability and clear skies will prevail, with temperatures rising once again above 20ºC in the province.

According to Spain’s weather agency AEMET, the Costa del Sol will experience a notable rise in temperatures today, Monday, with Malaga City expected to reach highs of 23ºC and 20ºC in Marbella, with Antequera and Ronda seeing highs of 18ºC and 16ºC respectively.

Overall, the provincial average will rise by 4ºC compared to yesterday.

Night-time temperatures will, however, remain low. Malaga city will see lows of 9ºC; 10ºC in Marbella and 7ºC in Velez Malaga. Inland minimums will rise from sub-zero at the weekend to between 3 and 5ºC in Antequera and Ronda.

Winds will come from the north and northwest, with other parts of Spain, specifically the Pyrenees and the Balearic Islands, under orange alert for strong gales.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday March 23, clear skies will prevail with a slight rise in minimum temperatures. The maximum temperatures will drop slightly on the coast compared to the previous day, although they will still be around 20ºC with light and variable winds tending west during the afternoon.

From then on, AEMET does not predict major changes, although from Thursday onwards temperatures will continue to rise, both in maximum and minimum values.