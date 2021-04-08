MALAGA has recorded the highest number of COVID-10 deaths in six weeks.

According to data provided by the Andalucian Institute of Cartography and Statistics (IECA), the province has recorded an additional 18 deaths in a 24 hour period.

As it stands there are 1,767 new positive cases of COVID-19 across Andalusia, with a total of 38 deaths being reported yesterday.

The daily death toll stands at 38, four more than Tuesday and 22 more than a week ago.

By province, Malaga is the worst hit area with 18 deaths, followed by Granada with seven, Huelva and Seville with four each and Almeria with three. Cadiz and Cordoba have not registered any coronavirus deaths.

The 1,767 new coronavirus cases are registered after adding 1,008 on Tuesday and 1,254 on Monday. Seville is the province that has added the most cases with 593 infections, followed by Granada with 220. The rest of the provinces have registered fewer than 200 positives: with 190 in Cadiz, 189 in Cordoba, 171 in Malaga, 143 in Jaén, 135 in Almeria and 126 in Huelva.

The region has recorded its fifth consecutive rise in the number of coronavirus patients in hospital with 1,334 patients, four more than the day before and 300 more than last Wednesday. Some 291 are in an intensive care unit, seven more than on Tuesday and 44 more than seven days ago.

