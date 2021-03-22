THE province of Malaga has recorded its lowest contagion rate for March so far this Monday, with 38 new cases and zero deaths.

Part of this is likely because fewer tests are carried out over the weekend (yesterday there were 87 cases), though rates have been dropping steadily in recent weeks.

In fact, Andalucia recorded 746 new cases on Sunday 21 – almost a hundred fewer than the previous Sunday – and the autonomous community’s 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is currently 122.5.

?EVOLUTION # COVID19 IN #MALAGA IN THE LAST 24H 38 new positives 181 people remain admitted to hospitals, 34 of them in the ICU ?? 481 people have managed to overcome the disease (in total there are already 67,889) and no person has died due to #coronavirus https://t.co/PQhgMQGN7W – MálagaJunta (@MalagaJunta) March 22, 2021

For Malaga province the incidence rate is just 86.7 and for Malaga city it is lower still at 73.

In Estepona and Marbella the rates are a little higher, at 189.4 and 176.1 respectively.