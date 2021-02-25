THE incidence rate in Malaga city, which currently stands at 243,2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is below the ‘extreme risk’ barrier of 250.

78 other localities join the capital in dropping below the ‘extreme risk’ threshold including Benalmadena, Torremolinos, Rincon de la Victoria and Alhaurin de la Torre.

The province as a whole, however, is still at extreme risk, with an average of 251.3 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

With three localities in Malaga province still above the 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants threshold; Benaojan (1,032.4), Archez (1,038.9) and Montejaque (1,580.6), meaning non-essential activity remains paralysed and entering or exiting these towns is still prohibited.

However, on a positive note, according to data from the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, 25 municipalities in Malaga have not registered cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, such as Iznate, Fuente de Piedra, Villanueva de la ConcepciOn and Moclinejo.

Atajate remains the only town in the whole province yet to register any positive cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.