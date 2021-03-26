MALAGA City kicks off the beach season to coincide with the first weekend of the Easter school holidays.

With more than 15 beaches in the capital, on a coastline that extends for more than 17.5 kilometers, Malaga’s beaches enjoy the privilege of being all within walking distance from the city center.

This year, like last year, the city council has adapted the beaches to the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Saturday, March 27, the lifeguard and rescue service will start operating, and in the next few days self-disinfecting toilets will be available for public use.

The 28 toilets, distributed in 16 modules — including eight air-conditioned ones for people with reduced mobility — have sensors for flushing the toilet and pedals for the washbasin to prevent contact.

All the public toilets on the city’s beaches have also been adapted to self-disinfect via germicidal ultraviolet lamps.

In addition, maintenance and cleaning staff are ready to start working and all services provided by the council will be fully operational throughout the whole of the Easter holidays, from Saturday 27 to April 4.

From then, services will be maintained at the weekends until June 1, when they will once again operate on a daily basis for the summer season.

Malaga’s commitment to offering a safe destination is reflected with its ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ seal, awarded by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) as a mark of guarantee and certification of the implementation of a Health Risk Prevention System against COVID-19.

All 15 beaches in Malaga City have also been awarded the ‘Safe Andalucia’ (Andalucia Segura) brand which verifies that all comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

There is also a free mobile app, ‘Malaga Funciona’ which provides information on beach capacity and which safety flag is flying on a particular beach.