JML Sunday, 16 January 2022, 11:26



Castile-La Mancha and Extremadura. The leader of the group, considered by the police to be the Spanish Pablo Escobar of heroin, was closely related to an international drug trafficking group led by a Turk known as “El Paralítico”. As a security measure, the person in charge of the organization regularly acquired several telephone terminals to distribute them among the members of his organization.

The investigations began in March 2021 when agents detected contacts between known heroin traffickers, including the leader of a clan famous for its involvement in the distribution of heroin in Cañada Real Galiana (Madrid). The agents discovered that most of its infrastructure was in the province of Toledo where this organization had several farms and houses where they hid drug shipments. After adulterating it to increase the volume of the drug and obtain greater profits, they proceeded to distribute it.

Buying and selling cars as a cover



The now-dismantled group also had the support of a married couple who led a drug-selling clan in Cañada Real Galiana and who had a vehicle-trading business in Cáceres that they used to launder profits from heroin trafficking.

It was in December when the Police found out that the group was waiting for the arrival of a large consignment of drugs from a Bulgarian truck. After transferring the drugs from the truck to a car, he undertook a trip to Toledo but was intercepted at a gas station on the A-42 motorway near Fuenlabrada (Madrid) with 85 packages containing more than 51 kilos of heroin.

The agents later searched the house of the ringleader in Toledo, where the drug should have arrived, seizing a large press for making packages of heroin, more than 21,000 euros in cash, a shotgun, a pistol, a revolver, ammunition. for all weapons, mobile phones and six high-end vehicles. Of the ten members of this organization who have been arrested, eight have been imprisoned.