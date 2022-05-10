The Spanish Government dismissed this Tuesday the director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Paz Esteban, after the controversy over espionage on Catalan pro-independence leaders and the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, and his defense minister, Margarita Robles, through their mobile phones.

The possibility of the replacement of Paz Esteban began to gain strength after the director of the CNI recognized last Thursday in an investigative commission in Congress that the intelligence services had spied on the current president of the regional government of Catalonia, with judicial authorization, the independentist Pere Aragonès, and another twenty independentist politicians.

But the scandal broke out earlier, on April 18, when the Canadian organization Citizen Lab identified more than 60 people from the Catalan separatist orbit whose mobile phones would have been infected between 2017 and 2020 with the Israeli Pegasus espionage software.

Pegasus, which allows you to access data or remotely activate a phone’s cameras and microphones, and the Israeli company that created it, NSO, have come under fire after a media group revealed last year that the software was used to spy on to hundreds of politicians, journalists, human rights activists and businessmen.

Pedro Sánchez is the first head of government who has announced having been spied on through Pegasus. Until now, no head of state has announced having been spied on with this software.

Both the partners of the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez, the left-wing formation United We Can, as well as the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) – Aragonès party – and other pro-independence parties, which constitute the parliamentary support of the Spanish socialist Executive, They immediately called for political responsibility for this wiretapping.

In parallel, the National Cryptologic Center, which reports to the CNI, had opened an investigation to clarify whether the mobile phones of other members of the Spanish Government had also been spied on, but this time by an element external to the State and, therefore, without judicial authorization.

CNI sources have insisted in recent weeks that the security control of these terminals is not the responsibility of the intelligence services, but of the security services of the Presidency of the Government.

According to these sources, the CNI is limited to sending internal bulletins to those responsible for security with the most recent threats and how to tackle them, but it does not act directly on the terminals.

Now, the current Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro, was appointed the new director of the CNI, in which she joined in 1983 and held the position of general secretary between 2004 and 2008.

Paz Esteban, 64, had become in 2020 the first woman to lead the intelligence services, for whom she began working almost 40 years ago.

Esperanza Casteleiro, new director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) after the dismissal of Paz Esteban.

More cases of espionage are known

This Tuesday it was also known that the mobile phone of the Minister of the Interior of Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlasaka, was also infected by the Pegasus espionage systemas well as the terminals of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles.

The spokeswoman for the Spanish Government, Isabel Rodríguez, confirmed to the press on Tuesday that the head of the Interior was also spied on, after an analysis of all the mobile phones of the members of the Government carried out by the National Cryptological Center.

The espionage on Grande-Marlaska’s phone took place in June 2021, as did that of Robles.

Rodríguez also reported a “failed” attempt to infect the mobile phone of the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, by the same spyware.

The rest of the telephone numbers of members of the Government “have no trace” of Pegasus, assured the spokeswoman, who indicated that the information will be made available to the Justice in the next few hours.

EFE and AFP

