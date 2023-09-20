There are already 24 official languages ​​in the EU – Spain now wants to introduce Catalan, Basque and Galician. Pedro Sánchez is under pressure domestically – but there is resistance to his move in Brussels.

AWhen the Treaty of Rome came into force in 1958, the European Economic Community had six members and four official languages. The European Union now has 27 members and 24 official languages. That’s already complicated enough – but when it comes to Spain, it’s about to get even more complicated. In mid-August, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares asked that Catalan, Basque and Galician be made official and working languages. Because Spain currently holds the presidency of the Council of Ministers, Madrid immediately put a decision on the agenda of the European Ministers. But nothing came of it – the ministers made no decision on Tuesday; they wanted to discuss the initiative calmly.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

This represents a setback for Pedro Sánchez, because he is in a great political hurry. The incumbent Spanish Prime Minister is dependent on the votes of Catalan separatists and Basque and Galician nationalists for his re-election. They helped him elect a socialist as parliamentary speaker in August, even though the left actually doesn’t have a majority.