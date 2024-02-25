EHe was one of Pedro Sánchez's most important confidants. Now the Spanish Prime Minister is distancing himself from his former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos: The ruling Socialists are building a political firewall to keep corruption allegations away from the PSOE party. It's about commissions totaling up to 15 million euros. According to prosecutors' investigations, they were paid when the Spanish government purchased protective masks for employees of state institutions in spring 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The opposition PP asks whether and what Sánchez knew about it. A year later, the socialist head of government surprisingly dismissed his strong man Ábalos as transport minister and PSOE organizational secretary during a cabinet reshuffle.

According to the investigators, José Luis Ábalos himself is not said to have enriched himself in the mask deal with a total value of around 54 million euros, but Koldo García did. Last week, police temporarily arrested 14 suspects. Among them was one of the transport minister's closest colleagues: García had initially worked as a driver and security guard for Ábalos when he helped Sánchez fight his way back to the top of the party and become prime minister in 2018. In Madrid, García was considered “the shadow” of Ábalos, who appointed him to several supervisory boards of companies with state participation.

Ministry employees are said to have enriched themselves

After the mask deal, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said it noted a “remarkable increase” in García's assets – around 1.5 million euros, which he is said to have used to buy several apartments in the seaside resort of Benidorm – allegedly in the names of his brother and wife , who were also arrested, as well as that of his underage daughter. Investigating judge Ismael Moreno suspects García of having used his contacts with Ábalos and his influential position as an advisor in the Ministry of Transport to speed up the awarding of several contracts; The masks were given to employees of railways, post offices, ports and airports. Accordingly, the company “Soluciones de Gestión” was favored, which achieved a profit of 32 percent and is now at the center of the investigation. One of the allegations is the “formation of a criminal organization”, in addition to taking advantage and bribery.

The investigators apparently have no objections to the contracts concluded by the Ministry of Transport. Ábalos said he was “stunned” and “very disappointed.” There was nothing wrong with the mask purchases in the difficult initial phase of the pandemic. But the political pressure to resign from his parliamentary mandate is not only growing in the PSOE party. “All roads of the 'Koldo case' lead to Ábalos,” commented the conservative newspaper “El Mundo” at the weekend. The investigators have evidence that there was a “prior agreement” between the company and the state administration.

On Friday, the Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister María Jesús Montero, suggested that Ábalos withdraw: Even if there is currently no evidence of criminal wrongdoing with regard to Ábalos, she would give up her parliamentary seat if she were in a similar situation. On Saturday, Pedro Sánchez made similar comments. “Whoever does it pays,” he said, demanding that politicians set an example and that his fight against corruption be relentless. This choice of words is not accidental. Sánchez came to office in 2018 after the harsh verdicts in the “Belt” trial, the country's largest corruption trial, against which the then-ruling PP came into office through a vote of no confidence.