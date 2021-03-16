The BALEARIC Islands and the Canary Islands will receive € 2million of a $ 7million scheme to help freelancers and companies directly affected by the pandemic.

There are 3.4million self-employed people in Spain, but those living on the Spanish isles have been hardest hit by coronavirus due to a dramatic loss in tourism.

Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño said the loss suffered by the islands was ‘evident’ throughout the crisis and it was for this reason the two autonomies would be given ‘special treatment’.

It was essential. Ho havíem claimed in totes the meetings in Madrid. L’Estat has approved € 7,000M in direct payments to companies and autonomous: d’aquests, € 2,000M will go to Balears and Canàries. Avui horabaixa, at the meeting with the secretariat of the State of Economy: https://t.co/KSiKUX9uDG pic.twitter.com/W0RNKZ7Ojm – Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) March 12, 2021

She explained that the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will receive the highest cut of the support package, with the remaining € 5million to be split across the rest of Spain.

The scheme, will allow struggling companies and freelances to pay fixed expenses, supplier debts and repay other financial and non-financial creditors.

The direct non-reimbursable grants, which may be used to pay debts contracted since March 2020, will be offered to those who can provide evidence that they saw a drop in billing of at least 30% compared to 2019.