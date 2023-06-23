Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of last year, according to final data released this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). In the annual comparison of the first quarter, Spanish GDP expanded by 4.2%. Both variations have been revised upwards. Originally, INE had estimated a quarterly advance of 0.5% and annual gain of 3.8% of GDP.

The post GDP of Spain grows 0.6% in the 1st quarter, more than initially estimated appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Spains #GDP #grows #1st #quarter #initially #estimated