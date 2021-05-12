Spain’s foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, said on Wednesday that there are “good contacts” with London aimed at Spain being included on the UK’s green list of safe travel destinations.

Speaking to the BBC, González Laya expressed her optimism that, with the advance of the vaccination program in Spain, “the British will be able to spend their holidays in Spain this summer”. The most important thing, she stressed, is that this program is accelerated; and Spain “is going in the right direction”. In addition, she noted, the European Union will be lifting, probably next week, the restrictions on travelers from the UK.

With all of Spain having been excluded from the green list, the minister explained that Madrid is in regular contact with London in seeking to convince the UK government that there are various regions of the country which are safe for travel. She identified Valencia (which has the lowest coronavirus incidence in Spain), the Canaries and the Balearics.

González Laya outlined the development of the EU’s vaccination certificate, which will allow free movement of people who have been vaccinated and will facilitate entry into Spain. She added that people who have not been vaccinated will need to present a negative PCR test.

“The United Kingdom and Spain are working very hard to ensure that all citizens are vaccinated as soon as possible and can enjoy a summer that is similar to summers of the past,” said the minister, who stressed Spain’s desire to welcome British tourists.

With regard to the vaccination program, González Laya was hopeful that its good pace will mean that herd immunity in Spain will be achieved in 98 days. (Prime Minister Sánchez said a couple of days ago that herd immunity in Spain will be achieved in 100 days.)