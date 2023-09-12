IThe consequences of the Rubiales case still dominate Spanish women’s football more than football itself. The International Football Federation (FIFA) has suspended the association chairman for 90 days because of his forced kiss from player Jennifer Hermoso. The player reported him and the public prosecutor’s office is investigating allegations of sexual aggression and influencing witnesses. Luis Rubiales finally submitted his resignation on Sunday evening; his deputy, Pedro Rocha, had already started working on a future without the Andalusian.

He recently fired Jorge Vilda, the coach of the world champions. The rest of the coaching team had previously resigned in protest against Rubiales. This also included previous co-coach Montse Tomé, who is now Vilda’s successor. Not everyone in the association believes this dismissal is justified. After all, with him as coach, the Spanish women became European champions twice – in the U17 and U19 categories – and now world champions, writes El País.