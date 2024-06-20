An immense Spain, flying on the wings of Nico Williams and Yamal, sweeps away an ugly and defeatist Italy. After a first half totally dominated by La Roja who did not score only due to bad luck and the skill of Donnarumma, in the second half De la Fuente’s national team deservedly took the lead thanks to an own goal by Calafiori and came close to doubling the lead repeatedly, also completely taking over the midfield with a Fabian Ruiz deserves applause and the usual Pedri and Rodri are elusive.



For the Azzurri, the performances of Scamacca and Chiesa, impalpable, and Jorginho and Di Lorenzo in slow motion are to be forgotten. Thus it ends with a narrow 1-0 which is close to the Red Furies and does not give the idea of ​​the submission of the Azzurri, but already brings the Iberian selection to the round of 16 from before group B. Spalletti and him will now have to compete for the pass to the next round of the European Championships in Germany with Croatia in Leipzig on 24 June. Spalletti confirms the same eleven that beat Albania: Chiesa, Frattesi and Pellegrini behind Scamacca.





De La Fuente makes only one change compared to his debut, choosing Laporte in defense (muscle problems for Nacho). Up front there is the Yamal-Morata-Williams trident. In front of King Felipe in the stands to watch La Roja at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Spain’s start was furious and they came close to making it 1-0 after just two minutes: Nico Williams immediately broke through on the left, crossed into the small area which finds Pedri, header under the crossbar which Donnarumma does very well to lift for a corner. The Azzurri try to show off on the counterattack with Scamacca but it is de la Fuente’s team that is once again very dangerous with a header with Williams.

The script of the match sees the continuous high-intensity push of the Red Furies with an Italy under pressure that tries to lighten up with some old-fashioned counterattacks. La Roja’s was a kind of siege with Donnarumma saving his goal first on Morata from two steps and then on a shot from Fabian Ruiz raised over the crossbar with a signature shot. The Azzurri’s counterattacks are not scary, while on the flanks Spain is the absolute master with Williams and Yamal uncatchable. Minutes pass and the Red Furies don’t give an inch, managing to pierce the blue defense even in the central areas, but the Spanish goal doesn’t arrive partly due to bad luck and partly due to too many affectations.

At the end of the first half, Chiesa tries but the result doesn’t change and the national team with a very nervous Spalletti who shouts “shut up” turning to de la Fuente, can return to the locker room breathing a sigh of relief for not having gone down. In the second half the Italian coach tried to take action with two new additions: Frattesi and Jorginho came out, Cambiaso and Cristante came in and was immediately booked for a hard foul on Rodri. First minutes and the script does not change with Spain in continuous pressure on the Azzurri who with Scamacca and Chiesa barely get their head into the opponent’s half of the field. La Roja’s goal is increasingly in the air and promptly arrives on an own goal, the Spaniards’ deserved advantage: cross from the left by Nico Williams, Donnarumma deflects onto Calafiori who inadvertently sends it into his own goal. Once in the lead, Spain doesn’t slow down, on the contrary.

It’s Donnarumma again who saves from a great shot from Morata. Spalletti changes again by inserting Retegui in place of a Scamacca who never played and Zaccagni for a totally anonymous Chiesa. With the new additions the Azzurri appear more alive and a good opportunity arrives for the 1-1 with Retegui following a cross from Cristante. Another great Iberian opportunity with Williams hitting the crossbar from afar. Changes also for de la Fuente who removes Pedri and Yamal to make room for Baena and Ferran Torres. The match remains open with the Azzurri trying at the end, but it is now too late and the party is all for La Roja who goes to Cologne to play in the round of 16 for a European Championship which has the confirmation of having a sure protagonist.