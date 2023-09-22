ZTogether with the players of the Swedish national team, the soccer world champions from Spain sent a sign of global solidarity in the fight against sexual assault. Before the Nations League game on Friday evening in Gothenburg, the players first posed for a team photo with their fists raised. The Spaniards then gathered on the halfway line together with the Swedes behind a poster with the inscription “#SeAcabó”, in German: “Stop now”. Underneath it was written in English: “Our fight is the global fight.”

According to Spanish media reports, posters such as “With you, Jenni and La Roya” could also be seen in the stands. When the players came onto the pitch to warm up, they were greeted with great applause, reported “Mundo Deportivo”.

Negotiations in training camp

The then head of the association, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth at the award ceremony after Spain won the World Cup final in Sydney on August 20th. He asserts that it was done by mutual consent. But Hermoso said she felt “like the victim of an impulsive, sexist and inappropriate act to which I did not consent.”

The players had demanded personnel and structural changes at the national association RFEF. They also called for an international boycott to emphasize the demands. During negotiations at the training camp before the Sweden game, a number of agreements were reached with the mediation of the government and unions.

Hermoso had also filed a complaint against Rubiales, thus enabling the public prosecutor’s office to file a criminal complaint with the State Court. Hermoso was not nominated for the game in Sweden by the new national coach Montse Tomé in order to “protect” it, the coach said. Hermoso did not agree with this reasoning: “Protect me? From what?”.