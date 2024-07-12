Berlin (AFP)

The Spanish national team was the only bright spot among the big teams, in terms of performance and entertainment, in the 17th edition of the European Football Championship, which concludes on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, facing an English competitor who dragged himself into the title match.

Spain were in a completely different league to the other big teams in this finals, despite a tough draw that saw them beat 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia, defending champions Italy, hosts Germany and world champion runners-up France, who were among the favourites for the title.

Unlike the Spanish, the English have done little to advance to their first ever final outside their own country, and their second successive final in their history has been achieved by late goals or penalties, despite the wealth of talent available to manager Gareth Southgate.

England were among the continent’s major powers accused of turning the European Championship into a dull affair, with the possible exception of one against Holland in the semi-final but they also won with a last-gasp Ollie Watkins goal and drew 1-1 with a much-debated penalty.

The tedium began right from the start when the Three Lions topped Group C, despite scoring just two goals in three games, a form that drew such ire from their own fans that Southgate was attacked after a goalless draw with Slovenia in the final round.

If Southgate’s men succeed in lifting the trophy and giving their country its second title, after the 1966 World Cup, which was held on home soil, then Jude Bellingham’s acrobatic goal from behind in the fifth minute of stoppage time, which spared the Three Lions from exiting in the last 16 at the hands of Slovakia, will be among the most important goals in the team’s history.

But it was also their first shot on target in that game.

Bukayo Saka’s stunning equaliser against Switzerland in the 80th minute of the quarter-final was his country’s first shot on target.

Asked about England’s dull performance, Southgate said: “Our aim is always to play well with the ball. In football there is an opponent who is trying to stop you. These are not normal football matches, these are national events and there is a lot of pressure.”

“Our team was under a lot of pressure from the start, they are doing a very good job,” he continued.

However, Southgate was not the only manager accused of failing to make the most of the assets available to him by using overly cautious tactics.

France qualified for the semi-finals without any of its players scoring a single goal from open play.

However, coach Didier Deschamps seemed very annoyed when a Swedish journalist asked him about his team’s boring performance, saying: “If you are bored you can watch something else, that’s fine, you are not forced (to watch France).”

“We have the ability to share feelings, to make many French people happy with the results we have achieved, especially at a difficult time for our country (legislative elections), if the Swedish people are bored, this is not very important to me,” he continued.

Portugal were among the other favourites who disappointed in the finals despite having the most talented squad among the participating teams.

Spanish coach Roberto Martinez’s reliance on captain Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his 39 years and his move to play in Saudi Arabia, led to negative results, as his team was eliminated on penalties from the quarter-finals against France, after failing to score in any of its last three matches in Germany.

The number of goals scored in the finals so far, at an average of 2.28 goals per match, is less than the average of 2.78 in the last edition and 2.69 in the 2022 World Cup.

The new generation in Spain has bucked the trend and hopes to be rewarded for their efforts by following in the footsteps of the team that won three consecutive major tournaments between 2008 and 2012.

In the toughest group, Luis de la Fuente’s men shone from the start, scoring three first-half goals in a 3-0 win over Croatia.

A 1-0 win over Italy did little justice to Spain’s dominance in Gelsenkirchen, before they wrapped up the group stage with a 1-0 win over Albania despite making 10 changes.

Even an early own goal by Georgia to put them ahead in the last 16 did not deter their progress, as they came back to win 4-1.

Spain ended Germany’s dreams in Stuttgart with a dramatic late goal when Mikel Merino’s header made it 2-1 a minute from time in the second period of extra time, as La Roja emerged victorious from one of the most intense matches of the finals so far.

Lamine Yamal’s stunning goal, which made him the youngest ever scorer in the finals’ history, sparked a 2-1 semi-final win over France.

Speaking about Spain, Southgate admitted: “They were the better team, we will have to first not let them have the ball.”

England will certainly need to be at their best to stop the Spanish powerhouse in what could also be a classic clash that neutrals will remember for years to come.