Die Hocker und Leitern wie beim Umzug der Heiligen Drei Könige waren nicht nötig, um einen Blick auf den Pokal zu erhaschen. Aber am Madrider Kolumbusplatz war es fast so voll wie am Vorabend des Dreikönigstags im Januar. Mit reichlich Verspätung bahnte sich der Triumphzug seinen Weg ins Herz der spanischen Hauptstadt. Vorsichtshalber gleich auf Englisch stand auf dem roten Mannschaftsbus mit offenem Verdeck „It’s only the beginning“ (Das ist nur der Anfang). Und auf den T-Shirts der Spieler prangte in Großbuchstaben „Reyes de Europa“ (Könige Europas), dazu groß die Zahl Vier. Zum vierten Mal hat Spanien die Europameisterschaft gewonnen. „Jetzt nehmen wir die WM in Angriff“, hatte Nico Williams schon in Berlin selbstbewusst angekündigt. Der Cibeles-Platz vor dem Rathaus überfüllt. Der Sommerwind trug den Jubel vor der Bühne in die Sommernacht und die Innenstadt klang wie ein großes Stadion.
After landing late in Madrid, the “Furia Roja” had its first appointment at the Zarzuela Palace. After only King Felipe and his daughter Sofía were present in Berlin, the royal family appeared in full force this time: Letizia in a red dress and Crown Princess Leonor and her younger sister in white jeans and the red jersey of the national team with the number “10” of top scorer Dani Olmo on it. The players returned the favour to the royal family by wearing jerseys with the inscription “Kings of Europe”. Afterwards, they went to the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, before the parade began; the fans had been waiting for hours in the summer heat.
A DJ heated up the atmosphere at Cibeles Square, and singer Isabel Aaiún also appeared shortly before midnight in a red jersey with the dancing team. For many Spaniards, her song had become the secret anthem of the tournament. “I am a wild foal who travels to win the game,” was the song in the European Championship version. After 37 days, the team had returned from their big trip after a night of partying in their hotel not far from Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin – they had spent most of their time quite unspectacularly in Donaueschingen and had won all their games in between. The party started in Berlin at around two in the morning and only ended in Madrid on Tuesday night.
Home game in the heart of Madrid
The celebration at the Cibeles fountain was a home game for many. Especially for the Real Madrid players. Atlético traditionally celebrates at the Neptune fountain, not far away, opposite the Prado Museum. When Real wins, one player decorates the Greek goddess Cybele, who sits on a chariot pulled by lions, with a scarf bearing the club’s insignia. Another holds the trophy over her head. This year the ritual was repeated twice: after winning the Spanish league and the Champions League – back then with Toni Kroos, before he retired in Madrid.
On Monday evening, captain Álvaro Morata introduced the entire team on the stage at Cibeles Square until around midnight. Unlike in Germany, Marc Cucurella received more applause than few others. The team had invited eleven-year-old María as a guest of honour. The girl with the bald head suffers from Ewing’s sarcoma, a malignant bone cancer. “We play football and you show us every day what it really means to fight in life and what it means to be a superhero,” said captain Morata.
Initially there was speculation as to whether another new Spanish king would be present at Cibeles Square. The Spaniard’s second Wimbledon victory was almost overshadowed on Sunday. The Spanish royal family was not represented there, although the sports newspaper Marca proclaimed the tennis star king on Monday: “Carlos II, rey de tenis”. But Carlos Alcaraz just wanted to go home to Murcia in southeastern Spain.
