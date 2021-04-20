GREAT NEWS published this afternoon in that the Vega Baja region of Costa Blanca South has recorded no Coronavirus-related deaths for four days.

The last time such figures were released was in the run-up to Christmas, last year.

Indeed, La Vega Baja has registered only 38 new infections in the region from Thursday April 15 to Sunday 18, inclusive.

According to data released today, Tuesday April 20, by the Ministry of Health, those four days saw no registered deaths at all from Covid-19 in the region.

Only nine of the 27 municipalities in the Vega Baja registered any new cases of coronavirus during the same period.

Those towns that did report cases are as follows:

Almoradí: 1

Bigastro: 3

Pains: 2

Guardamar: 2

Orihuela: 12

Pilar de la Horadada: 1

Rafal: 1

Rojales: 1

Torrevieja: 15

This latest update brings the number of infections since the pandemic began to 23,660, with 439 deaths.

