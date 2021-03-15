NEW weekend cases of COVID-19 have produced another sharp dip according to the Valencian regional health ministry this evening (March 15).

437 new infections have been reported since last Friday, compared to 659 the previous weekend.

As benchmarks, 1,231 cases were reported on March 1 and 7,211 cases over the first weekend of February.

The Valencian Community therefore maintains and improves its position as having some of the lowest infection rates in Spain and a return to levels last seen in late July.

10 deaths have been reported since Saturday taking the pandemic total in the region to 6,977.

Hospitalizations stand at 601 compared to 786 a week ago on March 8.

The number of people in intensive care is 172, compared to 203 a week earlier.

16 outbreaks, all of social origin, were reported in the Valencian Community.

The largest one was in Catral in Alicante Province with 14 cases attributed to social contact.