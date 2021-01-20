THE Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) welcomed its 550th member yesterday in the shape of the Andalucian province of Cordoba.

The decision to induct Cordoba onto its committee was made at the organization’s 113th chaired meeting held in Madrid on Monday and Tuesday.

The announcement means that the province will join the WTO as an affiliate member and enjoy the perks of a unified tourism strategy agreed and managed between many other tourism destinations across the world.

“The main objectives are to develop the province of Córdoba as an attractive and major tourist destination by exploring, conserving, developing and promoting the regions heritage.” read a statement of the WTO website.

“We also aim to stimulate a sustainable touristic development in the province in order to make tourism an engine of its economy and an important resource of work and income.”

The vice president of the board of trustees, Dolores Amo, welcomed the Cordoba provincial council to the board.

“Their induction will undoubtedly contribute to positioning the province of Córdoba at an international level”

“It is an honor to have received this distinction from the UNWTO. We have nothing but gratitude for the Secretary General of the Organization, ”said the President of the Cordoba Tourism Agency, Julio Bañuelos.

In 2019, the province received the coveted UNWTO.QUEST certification granted by the World Tourism Organization thanks to its management of its tourism industry.