From: Luke Rogalla

Spain’s postal service has to cope with a large rush for postal votes – and is outraged by statements by conservatives about a supposedly unclean election.

Madrid – New topic of controversy shortly before the parliamentary elections in Spain: The conservative people’s party Partido Popular (PP) seems to accuse the Post of interfering in the election. According to the state postal service Correos, 94,000 Spaniards tried to register for postal voting on Wednesday (July 12) – one day before the deadline. The post offices across the country were correspondingly full, reports the news portal political. The Post has hired 19,400 additional workers to cope with the rush to vote by mail. Many Swiss Post workers, who were supposed to be on vacation in July, voluntarily postponed it.

Nevertheless, the conservatives indirectly expressed doubts that everything was going right: “I call on the postmen in Spain to work to the utmost in the morning, afternoon and evening,” said PP top candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo on Wednesday at a campaign event in Murcia. “Even if they don’t have enough reinforcements, I want them to know that they are entrusted with something sacred to the Spanish: their voice.”

The conservative PP top candidate for the Spanish elections: Alberto Núñez Feijóo. © Jorge Contreras Soto/Imago

“Regardless of what your bosses say, I urge you to distribute all mail-in ballot papers in time for us Spaniards to vote,” Feijóo added. He told the newspaper El Confidencial: “There is a risk that many citizens will not be able to vote by post, which will be the responsibility of the government.”

Spain election during the holiday season: massive rush to vote by post

The reason for the rush to vote by post: large parts of the electorate are on vacation at the time of the election. The election, which was actually scheduled for December, will take place on July 23. After a debacle by the left-wing parties in the regional elections in May, the Social Democrat Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had already scheduled the election for this summer in order to catch the PP on the wrong foot. In some regions of Spain, the conservatives were in coalition negotiations with the right-wing populist party Vox.

With around 2.45 million registrations for postal voting, the number has more than doubled compared to the last parliamentary election in 2019. At that time, the authorities counted 997,530 registrations.

A post office in Spain: The rush to vote by post this year is great. (symbol photo) © Valilung/Imago

The Post reacted with outrage to Feijóo’s remarks, saying: “Correos tries to stay out of any debates aimed at undermining the country’s institutions and public services,” the statement said. Correos stressed that the postal service has always performed its duties efficiently throughout its 307 years of existence. “Postal voting in Spain is safe,” it said. “The Central Electoral Committee, an independent body, is responsible for reviewing the process and ensuring that it is carried out with all the guarantees for the citizens.”

Sánchez accuses Feijóo of “mud fight”.

Also Pedro Sánchez, who again for the social-democratic PSOE Spain election takes up, expressed and attacked Feijóo: The conservative challenger is trying to undermine trust in public institutions in order to go for votes in right-wing camps. This “mud fight strategy” will not work, said Sánchez. Spain is “a solid democracy” that will conduct “clean, democratic” elections.

New Spain election polls indicate a clear shift to the right in the country. If the polls come true on July 23, Núñez Feijóo’s PP would overtake Sánchez’s ruling PSOE as the strongest force. However, the party would miss an absolute majority. Only with that far-right party Vox could mathematically for a government majority are sufficient. Sánchez wants to govern again with a centre-left alliance. (lrg)