THE Balearic government has sent a clear message to holidaymakers preparing to visit the Balearic Islands over Easter.

With the thousands of German tourists expected to jet into the region later this month, the Balearic government has warned hotel owners that tourists must comply with all of the coronavirus restrictions currently in force.

These include limiting social gatherings to those that live under the same roof and in Ibiza and Mallorca, closing bars and restaurants at 5pm.

Terraces reopened in the Balearic Islands earlier this month. Credit: Allan Binderup

Earlier this month, the German government announced that the Balearic Islands alongside other regions in Spain would no longer be considered as ‘at risk areas’ and therefore, travel to these destinations would be allowed without the need for a traveler to quarantine upon their return home .

This led to an avalanche of bookings to the Balearics with daily flights from Germany to Palma de Mallorca increasing from seven to 50 from April 1.

The Balearic Hotel Chain Association also reported that there is now on average 300 new reservations made by German tourists for hotels on the island each day.

Noting the upward trend in bookings, government spokesperson and tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that the restrictions currently in place ‘will be the same for everyone, no matter where they come from’.

Asking for ‘responsibility from all’, Negueruela said that surveillance will be stepped up by authorities over Easter to ensure the rules are not broken.

Meanwhile, international travelers arriving to the Balearics from ‘at risk’ countries such as Germany must pass two COVID-19 controls at the airport.

In these controls, a traveler must present their negative PCR test, undertake a visual examination and have their temperature taken.

READ MORE: