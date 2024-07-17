AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/17/2024 – 9:37

Fueled by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Amazon and Microsoft, and perhaps soon Meta, have developed data center projects in Aragón, a Spanish region at the forefront of renewable energy, in a boom encouraged by authorities who expect major economic benefits.

“Aragón has everything it needs to become a crucial region for the European cloud,” sums up Manuel Giménez, CEO of Spain DC, a federation that brings together 170 companies from the world of data centres, huge repositories where mountains of information used by companies and individuals are stored.

Until recently, “the region was not on the global connectivity map. But today, everyone knows where it is,” emphasizes the cloud computing expert, who expects the enthusiasm to continue in the coming years.

At the end of May, the American giant Amazon announced a huge investment of 15.7 billion euros (93 billion reais), with its subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS), to increase the capacity of its three data centers in the city, installed since 2022 in industrial areas with arid and rocky landscapes.

Microsoft followed suit in early July with a 2.2 billion euro ($13 billion) project, bringing its total investments in the northeastern region of Spain to 6.7 billion ($39.5 billion).

And, according to the Spanish press, the Meta group, parent company of Instagram and Facebook, plans to imitate them.

It is the result of a strategy by digital giants, forced to increase their storage capacity in the face of the enormous needs of generative AI, and eager to expand their network to get closer to their users.

In Zaragoza, the capital of this region that stretches from the Pyrenees to the Ebro Valley, the investments are music to the authorities’ ears.

“It’s a great opportunity, we must take advantage of it,” said María del Mar Vaquero, regional vice president, happy that Aragón is a “focus of attraction.”

In his opinion, the success is due to the fact that the region has abundant and cheap land, a good connection with the country’s economic centers (Madrid, Barcelona and the Basque Country) and immense solar and wind farms, thanks to its sunny and sparsely populated territory.

Circumstances that contribute to “the sustainability of our operations”, by powering “our data centers” with “electricity from 100% renewable sources”, points out Amazon, which also celebrates the will and “institutional trust offered” by the Aragonese authorities.

The region created “a specific unit” so that “bureaucracy is not an obstacle for this type of project” and “provides legal security” to companies, explains Vaquero.

The Aragonese government’s goal is to make the region a “European Virginia,” in reference to the state on the American east coast that is an important hub for the global cloud.

However, the proliferation of data centers in the region has critics, starting with environmentalists, who consider that these infrastructures have a high consumption of electricity and water, necessary to cool the computer rooms.

“It is difficult to have exact figures because there is a lot of opacity in the sector”, but “we know that consumption is enormous”, says Aurora Gómez, from the platform ‘Tu nube seca mi río’, who denounces an “out of control” development that implies risks.

“Spain is one of the countries that will be most affected by climate change and desertification. We have to be very careful,” he adds.

Other critics cast doubt on the economic benefits of these centers, something ignored by Spain DC.