THE Junta has decided not to tighten COVID-19 measures despite rising caseload in the region.

Following the weekly meeting of the High Impact Alerts Committee, the Board has said that it will not tighten the restrictions in force in recent weeks, rather than maintain them.

This means that the activity schedules and the perimeter closure of the provinces will remain in place, the curfew will continue to be from 11pm to 6am and bars will close at 10.30pm.

Mobility in municipalities will continue to be restricted when the incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and the closure of non-essential activity will be applied in municipalities with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The only adjustment to the current regulations is that in localities with a high incidence (alert level 4 grade 1) the closing time for shops and activities will be extended from 6pm to 8pm.

According to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Andalucia has increased by 35.8% in the last 14 days and the closure of the Andalucian provinces will remain in force for at least two more weeks.

