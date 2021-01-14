ANDALUCIA has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

According to data provided by the Andalucian Institute of Cartography and Statistics (IECA), the region has recorded this Wednesday, January 13, 6,882 positive cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, and an additional 35 deaths.

Two weeks after New Year’s Eve, the rate of positive cases in Andalucia have shot up to 360.2 per hundred thousand inhabitants.

By province, Malaga is the worst hit area with 1,417 new infections, followed by Seville with 1,354 and Cadiz with 1,270.

The remaining provinces are under the thousand with: 606 in Jaen, 603 in Granada, 583 in Cordoba, 552 in Almeria and 497 in Huelva.

“These are very, very worrying figures”, said the Regional Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, who said that the situation will lead to new restrictive measures being taken in Andalucia this Friday.

The current number of active cases of coronavirus in Andalucia sits at 55,660.

With these latest figures, the total number of Andalucian cases since the start of the pandemic has risen to 292,918, with 5,444 deaths and 238,197 people cured of the disease.