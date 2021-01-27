ANDALUCIA has registered 6,626 new coronavirus cases Wednesday in the highest daily increase of the past seven days.

According to the Junta, the figure is also higher than the 5,922 cases detected on the same day last week.

Meanwhile there have been 85 deaths from COVID-19 over the same period, three more than yesterday and 24 more than seven days ago.

After falling for the first time in weeks on Tuesday, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in Andalucia has increased by 5.4 points to reach 915.3 cases per 100,000 people.

It means the ever-important figures has increased by 241 points over the past seven days (up from 674.3 last Wednesday).

Today marks the deadliest day of the disease since Saturday, when 88 people lost their lives.

Out of the eight provinces, Cadiz counted the most deaths with 21, followed by Sevilla with 15, Malaga with 13, Almeria with 12, Granada nine, Cordoba seven, Huelva five and Jaen with three.

In terms of new cases, Malaga counted the most with 1,371, followed by Sevilla with 1,305 and Cadiz with 1,234.

Those clocking less than 1,000 new cases on Wednesday were Granada with 780, Cordoba with 609, Almeria 539, Huelva 441 and Jaen with 347.

Hospital pressure rising

Meanwhile, the region’s hospitals are seeing more and more coronavirus patients being admitted, with figures rising for the 25th day in a row.

Some 149 people were sent to hospital with the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,268. There are now 1,374 more coronavirus sufferers in hospital than a week ago.

In intensive care units, some 36 more patients were added, bringing the total to 606. It is the biggest daily increase in ICUs since the pandemic began.

There are now 200 more people in ICUs in Andalucia than a week ago.

The 4,268 hospitalized this Wednesday represent 1,560 more than the peak of the first wave on March 30 (2,708) and 778 more than the peak of the second wave on November 10 (3,478).

The 570 ICU patients are 167 more than the first wave peak (439) and 78 more than the peak of the second wave on November 18 (528).