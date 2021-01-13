THE Andalucian health system has made a call for ‘urgent’ blood donations.

Official sources from the Regional Ministry of Health have stated that 75% of the plasma ‘has been used to treat diseases diagnosed prior or during the holidays’, a time, however, when blood donations are considerably reduced.

Following the Christmas holidays, stocks are low and the Regional Ministry of Health has called for donors to come forward to ‘guarantee the needs of health centers throughout Andalucia’.

To facilitate these donations, Salud has indicated that the usual points in the main cities are operational as always and mobile units will be set up and move between municipalities and districts in Andalucia’s eight provinces.

Health authorities have warned that blood donations are needed from ‘all groups, without exception’.

According to the Health Ministry, 30% of the reserves are used for the treatment of cancer or haematological diseases; 20% for dealing with anaemia; almost another 20% for surgical interventions such as organ and tissue transplants; more than 10% for attending to heart, gastric or kidney diseases; around 8% is used in cases of accidents and traumas; 8% for orthopedic patients, fractures and joint replacements; and the remaining 4% in postpartum and Caesarean sections.

* Basic Blood Donor Eligibility Criteria:

The Regional Ministry of Health states that in order to donate blood, you must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh more than 50 kilos.

Be in good general health.

You should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.

For your safety and to ensure a positive donation experience, make sure you eat within two hours ahead of your donation.

Drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand.

Donating blood is a safe process, attended by specialized health personnel.

Before the extraction, the donor is interviewed and given a medical examination. Men can donate blood up to four times a year and women three, with a minimum interval of two months between donations.

* Anyone who has lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 will not be able to donate blood in Spain due to the risk of transmitting mad cow disease. However, each region may have different rules about donation. It is advisable to speak to a professional before donating.