ANDALUCIA has detected 4,999 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in the highest daily tally so far this week.

It comes after Tuesday counted 4,286 cases and Monday 3,759, according to data released by the Board.

However Wednesday’s figure is lower than the same day last week, when 6,626 new cases were recorded.

It is also a welcome drop from the weekend, when more than 7,000 cases were detected for three days straight.

Meanwhile there have been 88 deaths relating to coronavirus in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

While still a high figure, it is lower than yesterday’s pandemic record of 106.

It comes after regional vice president Juan Marin warned at the weekend that this week would continue to see ‘many more deaths.’

Of the almost 5,000 cases Wednesday, Malaga counted the most with 1,156, followed by Sevilla with 966, Cadiz 614, Almeria 609, Granada 597, Huelva 370, Cordoba 362 and Jaen 325.

In terms of deaths over the same period, Malaga and Cadiz saw the most with 21 each, followed by Granada with 12, Sevilla with 10, Almeria and Cordoba with nine and Jaen with six. Huelva saw no deaths Wednesday.

For the first time in more than a month, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals has fallen.

There are now 4,911 patients across the region, 69 fewer than yesterday but 712 more than Wednesday last week.

The number of ICU patients also dropped by three to 702, but that figure is still 96 more than seven days ago.