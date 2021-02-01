ANDALUCIA has detected 4,286 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The figure is 210 fewer than Monday last week and notably lower than the past three days, which each saw daily tallies of above 7,000.

According to the data released by the Junta, there have been 38 deaths from the disease over the same period.

While that is up from the 22 deaths counted on Sunday, it is fewer than the 45 lives lost last Monday.

However the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has climbed by 61 points since Friday to reach 952.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Malaga added the most cases today with 892, followed by Sevilla with 864, Cadiz 768, Almeria 596, Cordoba 415, Granada 254 and Jaen and Huelva with 248 each.

Cadiz counted the most deaths over the same period with 10, followed by Malaga with nine, Sevilla with seven, Cordoba with five, Almeria with four and Jaen, Huelva and Granada each with one.

Meanwhile, Andalucia now has 4,783 coronavirus hospitalizations.

A total of 214 people were admitted with the virus in the past 24 hours, the highest increase since last Tuesday (228).

Of the 4,783 coronavirus patients in hospitals, some 692 are in intensive care, eight more than yesterday.