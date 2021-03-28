Spain cannot find itself, but this Sunday at least it managed to save a difficult situation. After the draw against Greece in Los Cármenes in the first qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Luis Enrique’s men managed to overcome the match against Georgia in Tbilisi. The Asturian coach revolutionized the eleven with respect to the Granada match, giving entry to Pedri and Bryan Gil from the beginning, and leaving Ramos on the bench. La Roja dominated the opening game and had a couple of chances to open the scoring, but their aim failed them at the last minute. Willy Sagnol’s men held out until the break, when they took advantage of their opportunity in a good counter so that Kvaratskhelia took the back of the rookie Pedro Porro and crossed the ball, impossible for Unai Simón.

After the break, Spain came out with the idea of ​​scoring as soon as possible to try the comeback. The first premise was fulfilled thanks to both Ferran Torres in the 56th minute. The City winger reached the far post to finish off Morata’s good heel extension. But the Georgians managed to hold on and did not grant any clear chance for the Spanish, who controlled the opposite field. When the game died, in 92, Dani Olmo took a great far right that the Georgian goalkeeper failed to stop to finish turning the scoreboard. The locals finished with ten for the expulsion of Shengelia as soon as they removed from the center.

Now, Spain is placed with four points in its group and next Wednesday it will play against Kosovo, in Seville, its third match in the 2022 World Cup qualification. This is how we have told the game live:

