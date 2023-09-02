TAD classifies kissing Rubiales at 2023 World Cup as ‘serious offence’

Spain’s Administrative Court for Sports (TAD) has issued a verdict in the case of President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, who kissed national team player Jenny Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup. This is reported Marca.

The TAD ruled that Rubiales’ kiss was a “serious offence”. According to the publication, this means that the Supreme Council for Sports under the Spanish government will not be able to remove Rubiales from his post. To fire him, TAD had to approve that the act was a “very serious offence”.

On August 26, the disciplinary committee of the International Football Federation (FIFA) suspended Rubiales for an incident at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The suspension is for 90 days. It comes into force on August 26 and will last until the start of disciplinary proceedings opened against the former head of RFEF.

At the awards ceremony, Rubiales put on Spain captain Hermoso a medal and kissed the player on the lips. This drew criticism from the media and Spanish politicians. After the Rubiales scandal apologized and stated that he did it without malice.