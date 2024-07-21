The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are less than a month away, and the Spanish women’s team is preparing for its action-packed schedule
The Spanish women’s football team is one of the best in the world, if not the best. They are currently world champions and are arriving at this Olympic Games in France with a gold medal and continuing to make history.
Now, after a year, the Spanish women’s team hopes to bring joy to their team and win the gold medal in this prestigious competition.
Find out about the three groups for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the 12 participating teams, including the Spanish national team.
Group A
B Group
Group C
|
Game
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Stadium
|
Spain vs Japan
|
July 25th
|
five pm
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
|
Spain vs Nigeria
|
28 of July
|
five pm
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
|
Brazil vs Spain
|
July 31st
|
five pm
|
Stade Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France
