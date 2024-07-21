The Paris 2024 Olympics are less than a month away, and the Spanish national team is preparing for its action-packed schedule
The Spanish team has just been crowned champions at Euro 2024, becoming the team that has won this prestigious title the most times on four occasions. Now, the U23s will have to compete in the Olympic Games in which they are the current runners-up.
Find out about the three groups for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the 16 participating teams, including the Spanish team.
Group A
B Group
Group C
Group D
Uzbekistan
Here is the full breakdown of Spain’s 2024 Paris Olympics schedule, including all times, dates and group stage matches and beyond
Group stage
|
Game
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Stadium
|
Uzbekistan vs Spain
|
July 24th
|
15:00 hours
|
Parc des Princes, Paris, France
|
Dominican Republic vs Spain
|
July 27th
|
15:00 hours
|
Stade Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France
|
Spain vs Egypt
|
July 30th
|
15:00 hours
|
Stade Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France
