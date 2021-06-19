Spain’s options to go to the round are complicated, despite having fallen into a fairly affordable group. Luis Enrique’s men were much worse than in the game against Sweden, without ideas.
The Spanish team could not control the game and therefore suffered the counterattacks of a good Poland led by Lewandowski. Nor could they materialize the few chances they had, not even from the penalty spot, since Gerard Moreno missed the one he launched. Spain must change its approach since it has a team to beat these teams, and if it does not win the next match it will be out of the Eurocup.
He didn’t have a lot of work but he couldn’t stop Lewandowski’s header. Great goalkeepers usually show up on big occasions and Unai didn’t. Furthermore, he lacks leadership and command more to his defense.
Despite not being his natural position, Llorente played a correct game, but he is a player from whom more should be demanded because he has the conditions to add more.
He totally fails in the goal not only because he is badly positioned but because he is not forceful enough to annoy Lewandowski. A central must be more expeditious.
He made mistakes at the mark that did not turn into a goal, but still recovered good balls correcting position.
The captain of the national team was very good in attack and defense, he gave good assists that were not taken advantage of by the forwards, and in defense he cut some dangerous counterattacks thanks to his speed, he ran out of gasoline at the end of the game.
He did not contribute anything to the team, nor did he manage to contribute defensively in the pressure, nor did he contribute in the game. A midfielder has to have more personality and ability to influence his team.
He tried to break the Polish defense with filtered passes and got on well with Pedri, but he was not as participative as in the game against Sweden. Koke can do more.
He put very good balls to the wing players and managed to confuse the Polish defenders, even so Pedri must have more arrival if he wants to be more important.
He gave Morata the goal with his shot that turned into a pass, but missed a penalty and had to be replaced due to annoyances. He is a much better player than he showed, although he left good sparkles.
He was disconnected, the early goal seems to have made him feel confident and he did not risk dribbling or shooting. He was substituted because he was not participating.
He scored a goal but missed two clear chances. His failures psychologically affect peers who have not quite gained the confidence they need to grow.
He came out with great enthusiasm and had in his hand to score a goal and give an assist, but the team’s jinx seems to have been primed with all the players.
He went out to provide electricity and fire but we did not see any of that in Fabian. The Naples player has not arrived at his best moment and perhaps he should not have even gone as a substitute with the national team.
He tried at all times and left a sung goal for Morata, but he failed. He is a good revulsive but he is not the type of decisive player in attack that other teams have in their ranks.
