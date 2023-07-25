PreviewDirect

Spain faces Zambia this Wednesday 26 in the second match of the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (9.30, La 2 and RTVE Play). The team already easily beat Costa Rica (3-0) in the first match of the tournament, and now it seeks to add another victory to bring the qualifiers one step closer. Jorge Vilda’s men played a great game against the Costa Ricans, with many scoring options, and hardly feeling any danger in their own area. However, Zambia presents themselves as a more difficult opponent, who can generate many chances with their speed in transitions. The African team, for its part, desperately needs victory to maintain its chances of continuing in the World Cup after suffering a heavy defeat against Japan (5-0).

Where and at what time to watch the match between Spain and Zambia?

The match between Spain and Zambia will be played this Wednesday the 26th at 9:30 a.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can watch the game on live on TVE’s La 2, which has the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The platform RTVE Play also broadcast the meeting on streaming.