The debate between Yolanda Diaz, leader of the progressive platform Sumar, and the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal during the confrontation organized by the Spanish public television station Tve, which was not attended by the president of the People’s Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo, made a splash online. The confrontation represented the last great opportunity for the left to try to recover consensus and mobilize the electorate in the face of polls that show the PP as the favorite in Sunday’s general elections.



